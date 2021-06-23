Kish 50th Anniversary





Michael Louis Kish and Jeanne Marie Jablonski were united in the holy sacrament of marriage on June 12, 1971, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church – Fairmont City with Fr. Tim Foley, Fr. Jim Jansen, Fr. Ed Hustedde and Fr. Jerry Wirth officiating.

Mike Kish will retire from Immaculate Conception School in Columbia on June 30 after 50 years at the school, during which he served as an eight grade teacher and principal as well as the school’s first athletic director and basketball coach. He is also retired as band leader of “The Sunsets,” farming and Mike Kish Painting. He is currently a member of Fr. Charles Hellrung General Assembly, Fourth Degree, Knights of Columbus; Historian and Captain of the Fourth Degree Team for the Southern District of Illinois, Knights of Columbus; Missions International Board; Board of Directors for the Ministry to the Sick and Aged, Diocese of Belleville; and ICS parish musician. Jeanne Kish retired from ICS in 2020 where she was a pre-school teacher’s aide as well as past school soccer coordinator, soccer coach and cheerleading sponsor.

In addition to her work at the school, Jeanne was a homemaker and caregiver to all family members in need. The couple were part owners of Gruchala’s Inc. until 2013, where Jeanne was the manager. The couple currently lives in Columbia and are the parents of Amy (Tim) Meyer, Andrea (Todd) Biske and Kristi (Mike) Stuart, all of Columbia. They also have seven grandchildren and are expecting their first great-grandchild in December.

Mike and Jeanne recently celebrated their Golden Anniversary with a vacation to Disney World in Orlando with all 16 members of their immediate family.