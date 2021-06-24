Darlene C. Wetzler | Obituary

Darlene C. Wetzler (nee Schmitz), 91, of Renault, died June 23, 2021, in Waterloo. She was born Aug. 22, 1929, in Renault.

Darlene was a member of Our Lady of Good Counsel – Renault.

She is survived by her children Danny (Joyce) Wetzler, David (Brenda) Wetzler and Brenda Keeling; grandchildren Stacy (Troy) Melliere, Neal (Stefanie) Wetzler, Jennifer (Justin) Evans, David (Amanda) Wetzler, Ashley (Travis) Terveer, Mike Keeling and Eric (Jennifer) Keeling; 13 great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her husband Robert E. Wetzler; parents William and Minnie (nee Meyer) Schmitz; brother George Schmitz; sisters Mathilda Rast, Eleanora Donius, Orlena Novak, Clara Rodenberg, Agnes Wortman and Irene Fausz; and son-in-law Joe Keeling.

Visitation will be from 1-6 p.m. June 27 and 8-9:15 a.m. June 28 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. June 28 at Our Lady of Good Counsel in Renault, Father John Kizhakedan officiating.

Interment will follow in St. Mary Cemetery in Renault.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Our Lady of Good Counsel – Renault.