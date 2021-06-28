Ronald R. Upchurch | Obituary

Ronald R. Upchurch, 84, of Waterloo, died June 26, 2021, in Waterloo. He was born Oct. 15, 1936, in Princeton, Ind.

He was a Mason and member of Maeystown Preservation Society, NMLRA, Shriner’s, St. John UCC – Maeystown, active in Boy Scouts of America, and was an Eagle Scout.

He is survived by his wife Rosemarie Upchurch nee Feldmeier; children Scott (Julie) Upchurch and Laura (Darryl) Schilling; grandchildren Michael Upchurch, Ethan Schilling, and Tate Schilling; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Ron is preceded in death by his parents Roy Headley and Margaret (nee Horrell) Upchurch and brother Jack Upchurch.

Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. July 1 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow at the funeral home with Pastor Patrick Poole officiating.

Interment will be in St. John Cemetery in Maeystown.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Multiple Sclerosis; or Monroe County Humane Society.