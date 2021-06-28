Ruth Ann Mitchell | Obituary

Ruth Ann Mitchell, 74 years, of Columbia, died June 25, 2021, at Evelyn’s House, Creve Coeur, Mo. She was born Dec. 18, 1946, in St. Louis, daughter of the late Vernon and Mary (nee Dohrman) Lark. She was married to the late James O’Neal Mitchell. They were married June 24, 1967, in New Hanover. He had passed away on Jan. 12, 2014.

Ruth Ann was a member of Zoar United Church of Christ – New Hanover and the American Legion Post #581 Auxiliary. Ruth Ann held her family very close to her heart and took great pride in the love they all shared. She expressed her love and kindness to those around her by taking time to make sure others were taken care of and supported. Ruth Ann enjoyed volunteering many hours at the American Legion Post in Columbia, where she made many lifelong friendships.

Surviving are her daughters Tammy (Darren) Hines of Columbia and Holly Dreher of Columbia; grandchildren Brayden Hines, Kelton Hines and Max Dreher; sister-in-law Phylis Lark; along with other relatives and friends.

She was also preceded in death by a brother, Larry Lark.

Visitation will be June 30 from 4-8 p.m. at Leesman Funeral Home in Columbia.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Daryl Skaer officiating.

Interment will follow in the Evangelical St. Paul Cemetery, Columbia.

Memorial contributions may be directed to: Zoar United Church of Christ – New Hanover; American Legion Post 581 Aux., Columbia; Evelyn’s Hospice House, 1000 N. Mason Road, Creve Coeur, Mo., 63141; or charity of the donor’s choice.