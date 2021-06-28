Earl R. Jackson | Obituary

Earl R. Jackson, 97, of Waterloo, died June 25, 2021, in Osage Beach, Mo. He was born July 5, 1923, in Tayler Spring.

Earl retired from Amex in Sauget. He was a U.S. Army veteran and loved to fish, garden and camp.

He is survived by his children Joyce (Jim) Tripp, Kenneth (Isabell) Jackson, Dennis (Paula) Jackson and Don Jackson; seven grandchildren; five step-grandchildren, several great grandchildren; several step-great grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; nieces; and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 75 years Ruth Mildred Jackson (nee Jarvis); parents Jacob and Velma Jackson; daughters-in-law Donna Jackson and Debbie Jackson; brother; and sister.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. June 29 and 9 a.m. until time of service June 30 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. June 30 at the funeral home, Pastor Larry Lavvorn officiating

Interment will be in Deer Hill Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to donor’s choice.