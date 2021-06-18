Raymond C. Herold | Obituary

Raymond C. Herold, 90, of Columbia, died June 18, 2021, at Integrity of Columbia. He was born Oct. 9, 1930, in East St. Louis, son of the late Oscar and Maude (nee Cowley) Herold. He was married to Nancy (nee Davis) Herold, who survives him. They were married Jan. 12, 1961, in East St. Louis.

Raymond had retired from Monsanto Corp. He was a member of American Legion Post 581, Columbia, and was a U.S. Navy Korean War Veteran. He was a talented machinist and wood craftsman. Ray was a loving husband and father.

Also, surviving are his daughter Diana (David) Hopkins of Fenton, Mo.; son David Herold of Columbia; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister Mary Lou Kozma of Columbia; along with other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be June 22 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia.

A funeral services will be held at the funeral home following visitation, with Chaplain Andrea Herman officiating.

Entombment will follow in the Valhalla Gardens Of Memory, Belleville.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis; or Heartland Hospice, 333 Salem Plaza, Ste: 165, Fairview Heights.