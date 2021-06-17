Anna F. Syzdlowski | Obituary

Anna Frances Szydlowski, 93, of Saint Louis, formerly of Columbia, died June 16, 2021, at Evelyn’s House, Creve Coeur, Mo. She was born Oct. 18, 1927, in Columbia. She was the daughter of the late William, and Alvina (nee Mueller) Herrmann. She was married to the love of her life, George Szydlowski on March 5, 1977, in St. Louis. He passed away Dec. 31, 2003.

Anna had been employed as a tax accountant with Berland Shoe Co. and Peabody Coal Co., St. Louis,. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia. Many of the local folks will remember Anna from her almost daily visits to the Columbia McDonalds restaurant. Her many friends from there and friends at Our Lady of Life Apartments will surely miss her company.

Surviving are her grandnieces Rebecca Merz of Dallas, Texas, and Emily Merz of Lubbock, Texas dear friends Mindy and Dave Peters of Saint Louis; along with many family and friends.

She was also preceded in death by sisters Wilhelmina Hillal and Lizette Petrasek and niece Michelle Hallal Merz.

Visitation will be June 25 from 10:-11 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia.

Funeral mass will be celebrated following visitation at the church with Fr. Carl Scherrer officiating.

Private interment will take place in the Calvary Cemetery, St. Louis.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Columbia Volunteer Fire Dept. Scholarship Fund; Eugene Schorb – Immaculate Conception School Education Fund; or Eveyln’s House, 1000 N. Mason Rd., Creve Coeur, Mo.

Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia, handled arrangements.