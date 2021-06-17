Jeffrey R. Lively | Obituary

Jeffrey Ryan Lively, 37, of Murphysboro, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Jeff was born May 3, 1984.

Jeff always had a smile to share and enjoyed making others laugh. He would drop everything to help a loved one, a friend, and many times, a stranger. He had a very special place in his heart for his nieces, Natalie, Callie and Miracle as well as his much-loved cat Chaz.

Jeff embraced his role as the oldest sibling, grandchild, and cousin. He was quick to protect those whom he loved.

Jeff attended Murphysboro High School, then in 2013 graduated from MMI in Orlando, Fla., as a certified Harley-Davidson Technician with early and late model electives.

He was a founding member of the Just Porkin’ Around BBQ team, alongside his uncles, Rodney Lively and Bryan Jeffries. Jeff was a die-hard Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

Survivors include his mother Tammy (Brian) Norman of Herrin; father Michael (Beth) Sellers of Waterloo; brother Zachary (Victoria) Sellers and nieces Natalie and Callie Blake (Kori) Sellers and brother Michael Moutria and niece Miracle, all of Murphysboro; brother Adam Sellers and Robert (Ashley) Maul, both of Waterloo; brother Christopher Norman and Houston Norman both of Austin, Texas; sisters Sierra Norman of Herrin, Nichole Murphy Ashley (Mark) Steibel and nephew Aiden and sister Stephanie (Paul) Wynn all of Waterloo; grandparents Barbara (Bierman) LaSala of Willisville and Gable (Jackie) Lively of DuQuoin and Earl (Carla) Sellers of Waterloo; many uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.

A celebration of life ceremony will be announced at a later date.