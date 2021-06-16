Robert J. Flynn | Obituary

Robert J. Flynn, 93, of Columbia, died June 14, 2021, at Integrity Health Care of Columbia. He was born Nov. 22, 1927, in Tintah, Minn., son of the late Francis and Eleanor (nee Reba), Flynn. He was married to the late Carol Flynn, whom he married Sept. 9, 1949, in Page, N.D.

Robert was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia, where he sang in the church choir; and Knights of Columbus and American Legion Post 338, where he volunteered as a member of the honor guard for many military funerals. He was an aeronautical engineer and had worked on the Apollo moon landing and take-off rocket system. He had served in the U.S. Marine Corps and was a veteran of World War II. He enjoyed flower gardening, playing dominoes and “politely” discussing politics.

Surviving are his sons Daniel Flynn of Denver, Colo., and James (Cheri) Flynn of Columbia; daughters, Lisa (Greg) Kenley of Benton, Mo., and Julie Cope of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; grandchildren Austin Flynn, Nicholas Cope, Robert (Kaleigh) Cope and John Flynn; great-grandchildren Rachel Rose Cope and Ramsey Cope; along with other relatives and friends.

He was also preceded in death by daughter Diana Kelley; grandchildren, Daniel Flynn, Jr. and Brian Dunn; brothers John Flynn and Francis Flynn; along with sister Marjorie Peschel.

Visitation will be held June 20 noon to 2 p.m. at Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia.

A funeral service will follow the visitation at the funeral home.

Interment will be June 21 in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, with full military honors.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Eugene Schorb – Immaculate Conception School Education Fund.