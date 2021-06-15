Rev. Allen J. “Al” Kitson, 91, of Red Bud, died June 14, 2021, in Red Bud. He was born Jan. 1, 1930, in Plymouth, Wisc.

Al was ordained through Independent Assemblies of God and held pastoralships over 10 years. He was treasurer of Fairview Heights Clergy Ministries, very active in Boy Scouts, ministered to local nursing homes and retirement centers, and he was a grade school teacher in Illinois. He retired after 20 years as a case worker for IDPA. When you saw Al you always saw Mary, and now they are together again!

He is survived by his children Sondra (Tim) Wittmann, Deen (Tim) Hartley, Kris (John) Lanman and Tami (Bret) Ries; grandchildren Heather, Jeff, Melissa, T.J., Mandi, Krista, Brandon, Micah, Alexandra, Becki and Victoria; great-grandchildren Kaylee, Madelyn, Erin, William, Maranda, Alicia, Klaudia, Emma, Addyson, Josiah, Isaac, Analynn, Mackenna, Magnolia, Alexis and Makenzie; nieces; and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his wife Mary Kitson, nee Trisler; son David Kitson; parents Franklin A. and Florence (née Bamford) Kitson; and brothers David Kitson, and Burton Kitson.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. June 17 and 9 a.m. until time of service June 18 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. June 18, at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo, Rev. Tim Hartley and Rev. Hal Santos officiating.

Interment will follow in Kolmer Memorial Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association.