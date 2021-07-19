Tanner G. Springer | Obituary

Tanner G. Springer, 37, of Downs, died July 14, 2021. Tanner was born on June 16, 1984, to Howard and Terri (Wickenhauser) Springer in Normal. They survive. He married Kate Meister on June 21, 2008; she survives.

Tanner was a graduate of Tri-Valley High School, excelling in both athletics and academics. He continued to play baseball in college and graduated with a computer science degree from Illinois Wesleyan University. Immediately following graduation, he went to work as a software developer for State Farm for 13 years and then to be a software engineer for Enterprise Holdings. He shared his love of sports with all his family, especially with his boys, cheering for the St. Louis Cardinals, the Chicago Bears and the Chicago Blackhawks. Many outside of Tanner’s family benefited from his love of sports through his coaching in the Vikings football and baseball programs. Tanner was also an outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and fishing, and being with his loyal pups Bandit and Mowgli. What Tanner enjoyed the most was being a father and spending time with his family.

Surviving are Tanner and Kate’s three boys Deacon, Ryker, and Caylum Springer of Downs; his brother Taylor (Natalie) Springer of LeRoy; sister Mollie Springer of Downs; niece Evelyn Springer of LeRoy; paternal grandfather Wesley (Joanne Tria) Springer of Heyworth; and many much-loved family and friends.

Tanner was proceeded in death by his maternal grandparents James and Thelma Wickenhauser and his paternal grandmother Karen Springer.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. to noon July 20, at Second Presbyterian Church, Bloomington.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., also at the church.

Private family inurnment will be at the Randolph Township Cemetery, Heyworth.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Children of Tanner Springer Memorial Fund c/o Busey Bank in LeRoy.

Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home is handling arrangements.