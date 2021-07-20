William Boyd | Obituary

William Boyd, 80, of Columbia, died July 17, 2021, in Columbia. He was born Sept. 26, 1940, in East St. Louis to Harold Franklin and Laurretta Corine (Steiner) Boyd. He married Marilyn Day; she survives.

William was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served from 1958 until 1962. He graduated from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville in 1968 and went on to become a teacher with the Valmeyer School District #3 for 32 years. He enjoyed photography, camping and traveling, along with dancing, reading, listening to music and history. William was a member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, a Civil War reenactment group in O’Fallon.

Also surviving are son Steven Harold Boyd; daughter Robin (Bill) Lacefield; sisters Donna (Stewart) Frisch and Kathy Harres; brother-in-law Donald Day; grandchildren Andrew (Carly) Krump, Audrey Krump, Katherine Lacefield, Stephanie Boyd, Seth Boyd, Samantha Lacefield and JC and John Boland; great-grandchild; Harper Krump; along with other relatives and friends.

William was preceded in death by his parents Harold and Laurretta Boyd; step-mother Marion (Pieper) Boyd; and sisters; Betty Sedlack and Carol Parker.

Visitation will be held July 23 from 4-8 p.m. at Leesman Funeral Home in Columbia.

Funeral services will be held at Leesman Funeral Home in Columbia on July 24 at 10 a.m. with Jim Jarvis officiating.

Interment will be at a later date at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to Columbia Illinois Public Library.