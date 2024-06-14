Taj | Pet of the Week

Republic-Times- June 14, 2024

Taj recently came to us from our friends at the APA where he was a staff and volunteer favorite. He is doing well with the team at Helping Strays and is ready to find a new home of his own. He knows many commands such as sit, down, speak. He is very eager to please his people. Come visit this guy today. He is so deserving of a home of his own.

Taj is four years old and weighs 80 pounds.

The adoption fee for adult dogs, seven months and older, is $250. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please complete an online adoption application. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please stop by during open hours. Dogs may be in a foster home, therefore scheduling an appointment is recommended, but not necessary. If you have an existing dog at home, we recommend bringing it to meet your new family member.

