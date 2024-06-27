Sadie | Pet of the Week

This pet is currently in foster care. Please call the shelter to arrange an introduction.

Sadie is the cutest spotted hound mix with a wonderful personality to match. She is currently living in a foster home with other dogs and kids and adults. She is doing well and adjusting nicely to a home environment. She is an active dog that would benefit from a busy family that can keep her busy and played with. Could that be you. Get your app in today on this darling coonhound.



The adoption fee for adult dogs, seven months and older, is $250. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please complete an online adoption application. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please stop by during open hours. Dogs may be in a foster home, therefore scheduling an appointment is recommended, but not necessary. If you have an existing dog at home, we recommend bringing it to meet your new family member.

