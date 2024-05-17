Francine | Pet of the Week

Francine is as sweet as they come. She loves all people, would be good with kids and is great with all of her dog friends. No chickens for this bird dog though. You kind of can’t blame her right? I mean, she is a bird dog. Come meet this lovely girl today. She is such a great dog and would make a wonderful addition to your family.

The adoption fee for adult dogs, seven months and older, is $250. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please complete an online adoption application and Helping Strays will call you to make an appointment.