Sylvester A. Goessling | Obituary

Sylvester August Goessling, 100, of Waterloo, died Feb. 19, 2025, in Waterloo. He was born Dec. 12, 1924, in Waterloo.

Sylvester was a lifelong member of Ss. Peter & Paul Church in Waterloo. He was a U.S. Army veteran (1943 – 1945) and worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 35 years, retiring in 1984.

He is survived by his children Joan (Mark) Eilers, Nancy Goessling, Carol (Frank) Hall, Janet (Buz) Eddy, Peggy Perez, Bruce (Colleen) Goessling, Warren (Natasa) Goessling, Anita (Dan) Dietrich and Ross (Jennifer) Goessling; grandchildren Blake (Amanda) Eilers, Grant (Melanie) Eilers, Josh (Lilly) Goessling, Danika (Duane) Schoenfeldt, Rachel (Ken) Hall, Natalie (Oday) Hall, Eric (Rachael) Eddy, Celia (Kyle) Mahoney, Joseph Perez, Matthew (Kailynne) Goessling, Kristen (Raymond) Goessling, Jacob (Kira) Goessling, Cameron (Haileigh) Goessling, Collin Goessling, Ryan (Jen) Dietrich, Walker (Marisa) Dietrich, Reese (Hannah) Dietrich, Nina (Joshua) Dietrich, Megan (Patrick) Goessling, Luke (Kaitlyn) Goessling and Riley (Sonia) Goessling; 22 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 73 years Adele Goessling (nee Kunkel); grandchildren Abbee Goessling and Adam Goessling; parents Charles and Mary Catherine (nee Hempe) Goessling; and siblings William Goessling, Raymond (Rachel) Goessling, Florence (Cornelius) Helfrich, Lawrence (Martha) Goessling and Paul (Rhenelda) Goessling.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Feb. 28 and 8-9:30 a.m. March 1 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. March 1 at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Waterloo with Father Linus Umoren officiating.

Interment will immediately follow at Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to donor’s choice.