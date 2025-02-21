Shirley Friesz | Obituary

Shirley Friesz, 94, of Columbia, died peacefully on Feb. 12, 2025.

She devoted her life-long career to the Cahokia Unit School District No. 187, beginning as a Penniman School secretary and retiring as a superintendent finance assistant.

A founding member of both the “Clean Plate Club” and “Eat Dessert First Club,” no one enjoyed Twinkies more than Shirley.

To say she loved to gamble is an understatement; there is family suspicion that she may be the original “Casino Queen.” Shirley’s photo in a St. Louis newspaper documented her seated at the grand opening of “River City Casino.” which just happens to be located across the bridge from her house.

She was a sports fan who always completed her NCAA basketball tournament bracket as soon as it was published. If either Illinois or Notre Dame played in a televised game, it was blaring throughout the house. Every July 4, her shaded deck welcomed and filled to capacity with family, friends and food for fireworks.

She is survived by her children Janis (nee Orzeck) Vallero and her husband, Daniel of Chapel Hill, N.C., Pamela (nee Orzeck) Myres and her husband, Nicolas of Carlyle, Jane Friesz of St. Louis and Charlotte (Jack) Friesz of Fairview Heights; grandchildren Daniel Joseph Vallero of Chapel Hill, N.C., Nicolas (Jama) Myres Jr. of Smithon, Amelia (Mike) Vallero Randall of Chapel Hill, N.C., Shelley (Bill) Sawalich of St. Louis and Holley Friesz of Minooka; and great-grandchildren Chloe Randall, Alyssa Myres, Alexander Vallero, Nicolas Myres III, Samuel Vallero, John Sawalich, Margaret Sawalich, Evan Heidel, Hunter Heidel and Wyatt Heidel.

Shirley is preceded in death by her husband William “Bud” Friesz and young widow of Joseph Orzeck; parents Anthony and Marion Reinhardt; brothers Ralph Reinhardt and Anthony “Doc” Reinhardt’ and sister Janet Mulconnery Taylor.

Visitation is 10-11 a.m. March 6 at Immaculate Conception Church.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated following visitation at the church

Burial will be at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Belleville.

Arrangements were handled by Braun Funeral Home, Columbia.