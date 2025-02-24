Linda Bukowski | Obituary

Republic-Times- February 24, 2025

Linda Bukowski, 75, of St. Louis, recently a resident of Oak Hill in Waterloo, died Feb. 12, 2025. She was born Sept. 5, 1950.

Visitation is 4-7:30 p.m.  Feb, 27 at Kutis South County Chapel, St. Louis.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Feb. 28 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, St. Louis.

Burial of ashes will be at 10 a.m. March 7 at Mt. Olive Cemetery, , 3906 Mt. Olive Street, St. Louis.

 In lieu of flowers or gifts, please consider making a charitable donation to: Monastery of Saint Clare of the Immaculate Conception (The Poor Clares), St. Louis (Phone 314-846-2618); The Alzheimers Association of Greater Missouri Chapter, St. Louis (Phone 314-432-3422); or charity of your choice.

