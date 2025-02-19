Walter H. Drury | Obituary

Walter Harry Drury, 87, of Columbia, died Feb. 10, 2025, at Garden Place in Columbia. He was born on July 6, 1937, in Dupo.

Walter was a retired engineer with Union Pacific Railroad, dedicating 39 years to his career. A proud Marine Corps veteran, he loved sharing stories of his service. He also enjoyed time at the casino and following the stock market. Most of all, he cherished time spent with his family including his children, granddaughters as well as other family and friends.

He is survived by his daughter Simone Drury; son John (Amie) Drury; granddaughters Mikayla (Tony) LaFata and Morgan Jacob; brother Pat (Lillian) Drury; nieces, Cynthia (Brian) DuClos and Heather Hendricks; great-nephews Ethan (Ali) DuClos and Wyatt DuClos; great-niece Emma Wucher; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Steve and Deb Huddleston; along with other loving family and friends.

Walter was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 50 years, Judith Kay Drury (nee Huddleston), and his parents, Walter L. and Jackie Drury (nee McClanahan).

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 25 at Leesman Funeral Home in Columbia.

A memorial service will follow at the funeral home with Fr. Carl Scherrer officiating.

Interment with military honors will take place at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.