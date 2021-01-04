Susan Martin | Obituary

Susan Martin, 67, died peacefully Dec. 26 from cancer in the company of her husband and daughter. Susan was a resident of Waterloo, where she lived with her husband, Mark Bemberg. Susan was known by many names: Mom, Mawei, Sue, Susie. Regardless of what she was called, her passion for life and her infectious laugh was the same to everyone.

She began her career at Clinton County Rehab Center. She then worked for over 20 years at Metro Employment and Rehabilitations Services (MERS) St. Louis helping people with physical and mental limitations be successful in the workplace. In 2000, she began working as an organizational development consultant with the National Geospatial-Intellegence Agency, a division of the Department of Defense. In 2015, she retired, and welcomed her next chapter.

She truly embraced life to its fullest. Family was always her priority which she demonstrated through family vacations, week long Grandma camps, endless babysitting, and annual camping excursions. She loved taking walks, practicing yoga, kayaking,and traveling to locations such as Italy, Australia, Paris, and the Czech Republic. She was devoted to giving back to her community through her work with Ss. Peter and Paul Church in Waterloo and as a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) for children.

She is survived by her husband Mark Bemberg; daughters Mariah (Joe) Cericola and Abigail (Thomas) Wiese; son Max (Emily Hudson) Bemberg; and grandchildren Henry Cericola, Nolan Wiese, Owen Cericola, Josselyn Wiese, Violet Cericola, Rosemary Hudson Bemberg and Frederick Hudson Bemberg.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Siteman Cancer Center, 7425 Forsyth Blvd., St. Louis.