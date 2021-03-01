Ricky R. Muertz | Obituary

Ricky Robert Muertz, 57, of Prairie du Rocher, died March 1, 2021, in Red Bud. He was born March 6, 1963, in Red Bud.

Ricky was a member of Laborers International Union of North America – Local #196, Merchant Marines, and an avid artist. Ricky loved many things: family, friends, food, and adventure.

He is survived by his children Heather (Brad) Wolter, Nicole Muertz, Danielle (Randy Sauer) Muertz, and Cody (Brandy) Muertz; grandchildren Alexis, Zachary, Hadley, Sophia, Bradley Jr., Konner, Evelyn, Elizabeth, Isabelle, Duncan, and Simon; parents Richard “Dicky” and Nancy (nee Koch) Muertz; brother Roger Muertz; sister Tammi (David) Eschmann; aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Visitation was 4-8 p.m. March 5 and March 6 from 9 a.m. until time of service at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

Funeral services will follow at 10 a.m. at the funeral home, Father Evaristus Akabueze officiating

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to family wishes.