Joseph W. Sondag | Obituary

Joseph W. Sondag, 91, of Waterloo, formerly of Valmeyer, died March 1, 2021, in Waterloo. He was born Sept. 7, 1929, in Valmeyer, son of parents Armin C. and Zoe A. (nee Mentel) Sondag.

Joe worked as a life-long farmer with his brother Glenn and nephews Doug and Pat Sondag. He lived most of his life on the family farm in rural Valmeyer. He was a member of St. Mary’s Parish, the Knights of Columbus, Monroe County Farm Bureau and was a Rare Blood Donor (134-plus pints). He took great pride in his vegetable garden, sharing sweet corn and other produce with family, friends and neighbors. In his final years he suffered from dementia, but always had smile on his face and enjoyed a good laugh.

He is survived by his children JoLynn (Warren) Winer, Susan Dillenberger, Angela (Gary) Siburt, Julie Muertz and Karen (Scott) Limestall; grandchildren Adam (Laura) Winer, Lauren (Patrick) Cann, Chad (Katie) Dillenberger, Tracy (Cale) Moore, Timothy (Dawn) Brown, Jason (Courtney) Siburt, Cole (Angie) Siburt, Neil (Alaina) Siburt, Alex (Heather Mestdagh) Muertz, Emily (Tom Falkiner) Muertz, Evan (Victoria Gutierrez) Muertz, Joel (Jaci Jenkins) Limestall and Bailey Limestall; and 16 great-grandchildren; sister Marjorie May; sister-in-law Pauline Sondag; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Joe is preceded in death by his wife Evelyn L. Sondag (nee Vogt) to whom he was married for 65 years; sister Helen Sondag; brothers Theodore Sondag and Glennon (Caryl) Sondag; brothers-in-law James May; Paul (Evelyn) Vogt; sister-in-law Leone (Eugene) Jung; son-in-law James Dillenberger.

Visitation is March 3 from 4-8 p.m. and 8-9:15 a.m. March 4 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated March 4 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Valmeyer, Father Felix Chukwuma officiating.

Interment will follow in Ss.Peter & Paul Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to St. Mary’s Catholic Church – Valmeyer or as the family wishes.