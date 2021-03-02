Robert W.M. Ubaudi | Obituary

Robert William Mario Ubaudi, 74, of Arnold, Mo., died Feb. 21, 2021, at his home.

Robert was born Dec. 2, 1946, in East St. Louis, to Baptist and Irene (nee Lucas) Ubaudi. On May 15, 1967, he married Michelle Rarick.

Robert was a veteran of the United States Navy. He was a member of The Church of Many Blessings – Fredericktown, Mo., and was part owner of Nationwide Drywall & Painting.

Robert is survived by his wife Michelle Ubaudi; daughter Carrie (Daniel) Koetting of Waterloo; son Michael (Lashonda) Ubaudi of Arnold, Mo.; brother, Tony Bohn of Maryville; sisters, Shirley Blackburn of Colllinsville and Dena Boss of St. Jacob; grandchildren, Richard and Matthew Koetting and Kenneth, Josh and Sami Ubaudi; great-granchildren Audrey and Logan Koetting; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Baptist and Irene Ubaudi and sister Barbara Willman.

Services will be held at later date.

Kassly-Meridith Funeral Home in Collinsville provided arrangements.