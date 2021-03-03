Scott B. Meyer | Obituary

Scott Bruce Meyer, 65, of Columbia, died Feb. 23, 2021. He was born Aug. 3, 1955, in Mason City. He was the son of the late Russell and Linda (nee Zoril)Meyer.

Scott was a well known and respected attorney in the metro east area for over 35 years. He was truly an accomplished man. He took pride in all aspects of his life. Whether it was in his legal career, as a father, family member or friend, he was always helpful and respectful. Scott loved the outdoors from little on and it never stopped. He was always outside doing something. He loved sports and took the greatest joy helping his boys through their athletic youths. He was a rock to so many and to say his loss will be felt, is an understatement. He truly was the most authentic human being and was a rarity to anyone who knew him. A kind soul to many. God gained an exquisite soul the day he went home.

Surviving are his sons Blake Meyer, Brett Meyer, Brian Meyer and Bradley Meyer; former wife Elizabeth Meyer; brother Steve (Kris) Meyer; sister Diane (Larry) Vandyke; nephews Seth Vandyke and Jeff Meyer; niece Kaitlin (Adam) Barnett; along with other relatives and friends.

He was also preceded in death by his brother Todd Meyer.

Memorial visitation will be held March 6 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia.

A memorial Service will follow the visitation at 2 p.m., with Pastor Jamey Bridges officiating.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to the charity of the donor’s choice.