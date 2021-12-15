Susan M. Floerke | Obituary

Susan M. Floerke, 68, of Waterloo, died Dec. 10, 2021, in Waterloo. She was born June 29, 1953, in Red Bud.

Susan was an avid Blues fan, doted on her cats Sylvester and Tuck, cherished her trips to the ocean and loved Christmas and Family.

She is survived by her sister JoAnn Meier; nephews Michael Meier and Nicholas Meier (Amanda); two great-nieces Gabriella Meier and Jolie Meier; god child Russel Walster; lifelong companion Art Koch; special friends Janie Houston, Andrea Tutor and Rachel Kimme; cousins and dear friends.

Susan was preceded in death by her son Timothy Floerke; parents Marcellus “Mac” amd Clementina “Sis” (nee Koch) Floerke; and brother-in-law Richard Meier.

A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Jan. 8 at Immaculate Conception Church in Madonnaville, with Father Larry Lemay officiating.

A luncheon will follow at Sal’s in Wartburg.