Ruth Ann K. Archer | Obituary

Ruth Ann K. Archer, 89, of Columbia, died Dec. 13, 2021 at Mercy South Hospital, St. Louis. She was born May 31, 1932, in St. Louis. She was the daughter of the late Walter, and Alice (nee Lepp) Wilde. She was married to the late David D. Archer. They were married Aug. 2, 1950, in St. Louis. He had passed away Dec. 27, 2009.

She was retired from Vogt’s IGA, Columbia, and was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Columbia.

Surviving are daughters Gail Lynn Morrow of Columbia and Carol Ann (Mike) Wilde of Columbia; grandchildren Carrie (Steve) Brumm, Keith (Jamie) Sackman and Chad Sackman; great-grandchildren Allie Sackman, Mia Sackman, Luke Sackman, Cole Sackman and Charley Eloise Brumm; sister-in-law Frances Weston; cousins, Phyllis Ann (John) Ostertag of Dupo and Joyce Rose of Columbia; dear family friend Connie Mether of Columbia; along with other relatives and friends.

She was also preceded in death by her brothers Walter (Edna) Wilde and Clyde Wilde, along with sister-in-law Genevieve Hogue.

Visitation will 10-11 a.m. Dec. 18 at Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia.

A funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Stephen Krenz officiating.

Interment be in the Evangelical St. Paul Cemetery, Columbia.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to St. Paul Lutheran Church – Building Fund.