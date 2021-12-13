Patricia U. Guilliams | Obituary

Patricia Uldene “Pat” Guilliams, 85, of Perryville, Mo., died Dec. 11, 2021, in Perryville.

She was born March 18, 1936, in Pictou, Nova Scotia, Canada, to Michael R. and Matilda (nee Dadeau) MacDonald. Pat attended Pictou Academy and after she finished school, she moved to Goose Bay, Labrador, Canada, to work on a military base where she met her husband Jerry. They were married on April 22, 1957, at the Stella Maris Catholic Church in Pictou, Nova Scotia.

After retiring from the Teamsters Union in 1994, Pat and Jerry spent their summers in Pat’s childhood hometown of Pictou, where they reconnected and made many friends over those 25 years. Devoted to her family, she was always involved and supportive in the lives of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was steadfast in her faith and always very proud of her Canadian heritage and family. She was a member of St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church in Perryville, Mo., and did volunteer work for the St. Vincent DePaul Society, Holy Name Society, Jail Ministry and Ladies Sodality.

Loving survivors include sons Joe (Rhonda) Guilliams of Perryville, Mo., Jerry (Patty) Guilliams Jr. of Roatan, Honduras, Kerry (Nussi) Guilliams of Lake St. Louis, Mo., and Doug (Jennifer) Guilliams of Waterloo; grandchildren Kelli, Joe and Tim Guilliams, Anthony (Kylie) Guilliams, Samantha (Blake) Edler, Zachary (Amanda) Guilliams and Garrett, Adam, and Ilonka Guilliams; great-grandchildren, Anna, Weston, Barrett, Jackson and Matty; brother, Dan (the late Nancy) MacDonald of Halifax, Nova Scotia; sisters-in-law Ruth (the late Walt) Guilliams of Jackson, Mo., Mackie (the late Don) Harper of Bloomfield, Mo., Charlene (the late Barney) Guilliams of Pearland, Texas, Fran (the late Jackie) MacDonald of Egerton, Nova Scotia, and Una (the late Allan) MacDonald of St. Catherines, Ontario; many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and friends she dearly loved.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Jerry Guilliams; brothers Joe (Carmel) MacDonald, Angus (Gracie) MacDonald, Allan MacDonald, Bernie (Charlotte) MacDonald, Jackie MacDonald and Michael MacDonald; sisters Mary (Milton) Porter and Elizabeth MacDonald; and her parents Michael R. and Matilda (Dadeau) MacDonald of Church Street, Pictou, Nova Scotia.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m., Dec. 16, 2021, at St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church, Perryville, Mo. Recitation of the Rosary will be at 7:30 p.m.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Dec. 17 at the church, with Father Joe Geders, C.M. officiating.

Interment will follow in Mount Hope Cemetery Perryville, Mo.

In lieu of flowers, the family appreciates memorial contributions to: St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church in Perryville, Mo.; or Stella Maris Church in Pictou, Nova Scotia.

Arrangements were entrusted to McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson, Mo..

Online condolences may be sent to the family by clicking on the tribute wall tab of Pat’s personal obituary page at mccombsfuneralhome.com.