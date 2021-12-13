Pauline L. Durham | Obituary

Pauline L. Durham (nee Riehle), 80, of Waterloo, died Dec. 12, 2021, in Waterloo. She was born Nov. 14, 1941, in St. Paul, Minn.

She was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Church – Waterloo, and a retired nurse.

She is survived by her husband Thomas E. Durham; children Kathleen (Charlie) Cook, Colleen (Stephen) Kato, James (Kim) Durham, Christine (Domenic) Petruso, Edward (Jessica) Durham, Thomas J. (Stephanie) Durham and Shannon (Adam) Braun; 18 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sister and brothers Mary (Jim) Lavorato, James (Elaine) Riehle and John “Art” (Carol) Riehle; sister-in-law Kathleen Riehle; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her parents Louis Oscar and Stella Bertha (nee Schmoig) Riehle and a brother Peter Riehle.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Dec. 15 and 9-10:30 a.m. Dec. 16 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Dec. 16 at Ss. Peter & Paul Church in Waterloo, Father Linus Umoren C.M. officiating.

Interment at Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to Ss. Peter and Paul – Pro Life.