Richard G. Michels | Obituary

Richard G. “Rick” Michels Sr., 61, of Waterloo, died Dec. 10, 2021, in Fenton, Mo. He was born Aug. 3, 1960, in St. Louis.

Rick was a member of Waterloo Sportsmans Club, NRA, and Teamsters Union 618.

He is survived by his wife Patty Michels (nee Poynor); children Misty Sharp, Richard (Sherena) Michels, Jr., Dustin (Amanda) Michels, and Terrance (Amanda) Michels; grandchildren Samantha (Nick) Shannon, Tabatha Michels, Alex Michels, Zachary Michels, Hayden Michels, Seth Michels, Taylor Hoskin, Sunshine Sharp, Lila Hampson, Aubreigh Palmer, Lila Michels, Aidan Morgan, Jacob Joseph Michels, Patrick Sharp, and Shayla Sharp; great-grandchildren Lilyan Shannon, Celleste Shannon, and Bellamy Shannon; mother Barbara Michels; brothers and sisters Elfrieda (Joe) Lloyd, Alfred (Donna) Michels, Barb Hoselton, Marie (Bill) Schlemmer, Betty (John) Moll, Kathy (Kenny) Goodman, Joe (Debbie) Michels, Sue (Lou) Stuart, John (Toni) Michels, Debbie (Jeff) Blandford, and Diane (Joe) Lewis; special friend and sister Kate Brauner; sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his father Joseph Michels; father-in-law and mother-in-law Sylvester and Betty Poynor; and niece Danielle Craft.

Visitation will be 1-8 p.m. Dec. 13 and 8 a.m. until time of service Dec. 14 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Dec. 14 at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Burksville Cemetery in Burksville.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to family wishes.