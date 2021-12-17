Cynthia J. Rehmer | Obituary

Cynthia J. “Cindy” Rehmer, 60, of Waterloo, died Dec. 15, 2021, in St. Louis. She was born Aug. 29, 1961, in Belleville.

Cindy worked for Human Support Services for 24 years as a support staff secretary/receptionist and an active member on the social committee. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waterloo and on the Board of Social Ministry there, and the Monroe Council for the Handicapped where she was on the Sunshine Committee and sent out the event and meeting announcements.

She is survived by her brothers James (Veronica) Rehmer, and Robert (Sharon) Rehmer; nieces Kimberly (Craig) Hern, and Kristine (Tim) Lenhardt; nephew Robert Ray Rehmer; great nieces & nephews Eric and Kyle Hern, Brooke, Shane and Ty Lenhardt and Anna and Ava Rehmer; cousins; friends; godchildren Diane Stroh and Shane Lenhardt; and very special companion Darcy.

Cynthia is preceded in death by her parents Raymond Walter and Cecilia Bertha (nee Ziegler) Rehmer; brothers Timothy and David Rehmer; grandparents Herman and Ida (nee Fehr) Rehmer, and Cecelia (nee Kammer) Ziegler/Finnerty; step-grandfather Leo Finnerty; great-grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and very special companion Maggie.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to Human Support Services (Client Fund), Immanuel Lutheran Church or Humane Society of Monroe County.

Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Dec. 19 at Quernheim Funeral Home and 9 a.m. until time of service Dec. 20 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waterloo.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Dec. 20 at the church with Pastor Tony Troup officiating.

Interment will follow in Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Waterloo.

The family asks that everyone wears a mask and please use social distancing guidelines.