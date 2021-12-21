Janet K. Lehr | Obituary

Janet Kay Lehr (nee Hytla) 71, of Columbia, born Aug. 12, 1950, in East St. Louis, died Dec. 20, 2021, at her residence.

Janet was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Columbia the American Legion Auxiliary Post in Columbia, Monroe County Farmers Market and Old Town Belleville Market. She loved collecting precious moment figurines.

Surviving are her husband of 51 years, Arthur F. Lehr; children Bryan (Stephanie) Lehr of Columbia, and Gregory (Dawn Scott) Lehr of Columbia; sister Carol Davis of Pierron; grandchildren Dylan and Kaylee Lehr, both of Columbia;rother-in-law David (JoAnn) Lehr of Columbia; niece Jennifer (Matt) Miller of Olathe, Kan.; and nephew Jason (Rachael) Lehr of Columbia. Janet was a dear cousin and friend to many.

She was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Dorothy Woodward, Hytla; brother Donald Hytla; and brother-in-law Robert Davis.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Dec. 27 at Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia.

A funeral service will held at 10 a.m. Dec. 28 at the funeral home with Msgr. Carl Scherrer officiating.

Burial will be in Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Columbia.