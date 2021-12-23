Richard F. Keefe | Obituary

Richard F. “Rick” Keefe, 72, of Waterloo, died Dec. 23, 2021, in Waterloo. He was born Feb. 13, 1949, in East St. Louis.

Rick passed away after a long battle with progressive supranuclear palsy. The terrible disease ravaged him physically, but it never touched his courage, faith, humor, dedication to his family or love for his wife, Esther. Rick was a teacher and coach at Waterloo High School for 35 years.

He is survived by his wife Esther Keefe (nee Biehl); children Timothy Lee (Debbie) Keefe and Megan Frances (Michael) Pastor; grandchildren Caroline and Owen Keefe and Fox Pastor; brothers Patrick Keefe, Michael (Judy) Keefe and Robert Keefe; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents Henry & Eda Mae (nee Klapp) Keefe; sister-in-law Jeanne Keefe; and nephew John Davis.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Dec. 28 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo and 9 a.m. until time of service Dec. 29 at St. Michael’s Church in Paderborn.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Dec. 29 at the church with Father Jim Voelker officiating.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to VITAS Hospice, St. Michael’s Catholic Church – Paderborn; or KiMeCND.org (a charity dedicated to the research of this disease, PSP)