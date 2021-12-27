Anthony McDonald | Obituary

Anthony McDonald, 19, of Waterloo, died Dec. 24, 2021, in Red Bud. He was born July 3, 2002, in Belleville.

He is survived by his son Hayden Files; mother Heather D. Santen; father Eric D. McDonald; stepmother Amber McDonald; sister Autumn Poynor; brothers Jack Henry Liefer, Taylor Lloyd and Tanner Fry; grandparents Misty (Randy) Brooks, Bruce and Connie Wibbenmeyer and Bob (Debbie) Mell; great-grandmother Laura Kay McCain, and Roy McCain; aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews; cousins; and loving friends.

Anthony is preceded in death by his grandparents Robert Louis Santen, Donald McDonald and JoAnn McDonald.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until time of service Dec. 30 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Patrick Poole officiating.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to the family.