Elveria S. Miller | Obituary

Elveria S. Miller (nee Schwarze), 95, formerly of the Maeystown area, died Dec. 27, 2021, in Waterloo. She was born June 9, 1926, near Fults.

Elveria received her B.A. from McKendree College and Masters Degree from S.I.U. Carbondale in 1966. She worked as a school teacher at Valmeyer and the Alton Catholic Children’s Home, she served as Director of Special Ed for the Alton and Granite City School Districts.

She was a member of St. John UCC – Maeystown, Order of the Eastern Star past Matron, past president of Monroe County Home Extension, board member of Uni-Pres Kindercottage and board member of Southwest Illinois Area Agency on Aging, recipient of the Women of Achievement Award YMCA in Alton, Sunday School Teacher at Maeystown and Wood River, started day camp for Monroe Council for the Handicapped, served as Assistant Chaplain at Alton Memorial Hospital and Eunice Smith Nursing Home – Alton and was a board member of Easter Seal Society of Southwestern Illinois.

She led a life of generosity committed to others, especially children with special needs and the elderly. She enjoyed gardening, bird watching, quilting, crafts, and camping.

She is survived by her daughter Connie Turner; granddaughter Carrie Turner; stepchildren Dr. Jay (Sherri) Werkhaven, Lisa Werkhaven and Mindy (Mark) Young; step-grandchildren Josh (Jennifer) Snow, Nathan Franks, Kate (Phil) Carr; step-great-grandchildren Tristen Snow and Stella Carr; nieces; and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her first husband Hilmer Kuergeleis; second husband John Werkhaven, and third husband George Miller; parents William F. and Emelia (nee Wilde) Schwarze; brother Wilber “Whip” Schwarze; and son-in-law Gregg Turner.

Visitation will be from noon until time of service Dec. 30 at St. John United Church of Christ in Maeystown.

A funeral service will follow at 2:30 p.m. at the church with Pastor Patrick Poole officiating.

Interment will be in St. John Cemetery in Maeystown.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Uni-Pres Kindercottage; St. John UCC – Maeystown; Shriner’s Hospital; or Whispering Pines – Oak Hill.