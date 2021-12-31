Norma J. Boyd | Obituary

Norma J. Boyd, nee Waite, 90, of Waterloo, IL, died December 29, 2021, in Belleville, IL. She was born May 15, 1931, in Karnak.

Norma loved life and lived it to the fullest in her 90 plus years. She enjoyed dancing, cooking and playing a good card game. Her greatest love, besides her family was her love of singing and encouraging others to join in. She was married twice to two very different and special men. Norma created memories for her family and friends that will be cherished by all. Though we are sad now, she would want us to continue her legacy of enjoying life with great zest and joy. She was a member of First Baptist Church – Waterloo.

She is survived by her husband William Boyd; children Sandra (Tim) Ritter, Joanne Kramer, Gilbert (Mary) Woodrome Jr., Thomas (Linda) Woodrome, Jeff (Vicky) Woodrome, and Janet (Dale) Vise; step-daughter Debbie (Jim) Cronenberg; 20 grandchildren; and 41 great-grandchildren; sister and brothers Jane (Tony) Meglio, John (Alison) Waite, and Charles (Cheri) Waite; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.

She is preceded in death by her first husband Gilbert E. Woodrome Sr.; son James Patrick Woodrome; parents Virgil and Bertha (nee Martin) Waite; son-in-law Jerry Kramer; sisters Elizabeth Cull and Joanne Kuhn.

Visitation is from 11 a.m. until time of service Jan. 5 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

The family ask that everyone wears a mask and please use social distancing guidelines.

A funeral service will follow at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Interment will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to: American Heart Assn.; or Alzheimer’s Assn.