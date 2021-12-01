Susan L. Huch | Obituary

Susan L. Huch (nee Eaves), 70, of Waterloo, died Nov. 28, 2021, at Evelyn’s House, Creve Coeur, Mo.. She was born Nov. 11, 1951, in St. Louis, to mother Helen L. Eaves (nee MacIntosh), who survives her and father, the late Russell H. Eaves III. She married Patrick W. Huch on Sept. 19, 1987, a marriage that lasted for over 34 years.

Susan was a loving and well-loved person. Her passion for helping others often took precedence over her own struggles with health. Though she had many complications to overcome, they never stopped her from achieving her goals and living life to the fullest. After graduating from Webster Groves High School, she completed training as a dental hygienist at St. Louis community College. Susan worked as a hygienist for five years then transitioned to general manager at Answer Missouri. She excelled in the new position, working her way up to vice-president, until her retirement in 2012.

She was an open, kind, and inquisitive person. She took an interest in everyone she met, and cherished time with her family. Sue and Pat shared a love of all living things. Especially dear to her were her boxers (but she really loved all dogs, animals and plants). They also shared a loved of traveling, and spending time together working on their home.

Survived by her mother Helen Eaves of Ballwin, Mo.; husband Patrick Huch of Waterloo; and siblings, Judith (Michael) Samsel of Land O’ Lakes, Fla., Russell (Joyce) Eaves of Lonedell, Mo., and Laura (Raymond, deceased 2019) Powers of St. Peters, Mo.; along with nine nephews; seven nieces; and many great-nieces and great-nephews.

Visitation will be from 10-11:45 a.m. Dec. 11 at Hope Christian Church, Columbia

A memorial service will follow at noon with Pastor Darrell Jones officiating.

Susan was cremated according to her wishes.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Helping Strays of Monroe County; or family wishes.

Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia, handled arrangements.