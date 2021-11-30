Doris J. Barbeau | Obituary

Doris J. Barbeau (nee Clasquin), 78, of Hecker, died Nov. 29, 2021, in New Athens. She was born Aug. 10, 1943, in East St. Louis.

She is survived by her husband Donald H. Barbeau; children Lori A. (Terry) Sims and Kristy A. (Andy) Shondy; brother Bob Clasquin; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Doris is preceded in death by her parents William and Mabelle Clasquin and brother William Clasquin.

Private services will be held.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to donor’s choice.