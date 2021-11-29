Benjamin J. Stork | Obituary

Benjamin J. “Ben” Stork, 42, of Waterloo, died Nov. 28, 2021, in Town and Country, Mo. He was born March 30, 1979, in St. Louis.

Ben attended Hope Christian Church in Columbia; he was a member of Monroe County Farm Bureau; supporter of Strong Hold Ministries – Texas and St. Jude Hospital; and he was passionate about family and farming. To those who knew him, Ben was the definition of hard work, determination, and kindness. Selfless and loving, he gave himself fully to his family, his faith, and his community. He was always willing to help someone in need and provide encouragement. Ben was a very loving husband and father. His legacy will live on through his children.

He is survived by his wife Stacy Stork (nee Macke); children Griffin and Owen Stork; father Roy Stork; sister Sarah (Kevin) Chudd; mother-in-law Theresa (Mitch) Jackson; father-in-law Greg (Darla) Macke; sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; nieces; nephews; aunts; uncles; and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his mother Sharon E. Stork (nee Schewe); grandparents Earl and Ardell Schewe and Henry and Veranda Stork.

Visitation will be from 4:30 p.m. until time of service Dec. 2 at Hope Christian Church, Columbia.

A celebration of life will follow at 6:30 p.m. at the church with Pastor Darrell Jones officiating.

As an expression of sympathy (in lieu of flowers) the family prefers memorial contributions to family wishes.