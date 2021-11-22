Robert E. Frederick Sr. | Obituary

Robert E. Fredrick Sr., 77, of Renault, died Nov. 20, 2021, in Red Bud. He was born June 22, 1944, in East St. Louis.

He is survived by his wife Mary Fredrick (nee Blust); sons Robert Jr. (Shanna) Fredrick and Jason E. (James Fuhrman) Fredrick; grandchildren Kyle (fiance Ashley) Fredrick, Michael (Emma) Hosfeld, Samantha Yokley and Sean Yokley; great-grandchildren; sisters Mary Nottmeier and Geraldine (Ronald) Keim; sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents Clarence and Irene (nee Strauss) Fredrick and grandson D.J. Hosfeld.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until time of service Nov. 26 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to Helping Strays of Monroe County.