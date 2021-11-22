John W. Bollinger | Obituary

John W. Bollinger, 75, of Waterloo, died Nov. 19, 2021, in St. Louis. He was born Oct. 2, 1946, in Red Bud.

John was a U.S. Army veteran, a trivia buff, enjoyed fishing and was a lover of life.

He is survived by his children Sarah Desai, Rachel Simshauser and Jason (Elizabeth Murphy) Bollinger; grandchildren Cameron Simshauser, Liam Desai and Aidan Desai; sister Carol (Carl) Gatlin; longtime partner Adrienne Grossman; nieces; nephew; and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents Raymond O. and Catherine (nee Hempe) Bollinger.

Visitation is 3-6 p.m. Nov. 23 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow at the funeral home.

A funeral procession will be leaving the funeral home Nov. 24 at 10:15 AM for an 11 a.m. graveside service at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Helping Strays; or Wounded Warriors.