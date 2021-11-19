Helen Engel | Obituary



Helen T. Engel, 92 years of St. Louis, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 at Friendship Village in Sunset Hills, Mo. She was born Aug. 11, 1929, in Columbia.

Helen was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia. She had graduated from St. Theresa Academy, East St. Louis, and had worked at St. Louis Wholesale Drug Co. as a switchboard operator. She married Theodore Engel in 1964 and they moved to St. Louis. Later, she worked at Central Presbyterian Church in Clayton, Mo. in the nursery until she was 83.



Surviving are her daughter, Elizabeth Engel of Saint Louis; her brother, Eugene E. (Pat) Gilbreth of Columbia; along with beloved nieces; nephews and friends.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Theodore Engel, her parents, Joseph and Elizabeth, nee Brand, Gilbreth and her two Brothers, Walter Gilbreth and Joseph Gilbreth.



Memorial visitation and services will be held at a later date with interment in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Columbia.



In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to Found a Hound in Godfrey. For more information, please access www.leesmanfuneralhome.com.