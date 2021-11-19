Michael Schlemmer | Obituary

Michael “Crow” Schlemmer, 65, of Fults, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at his residence. He was born Dec. 14, 1955, in Belleville.



Crow enjoyed deer hunting, clay bird shooting and fishing. Crow dearly loved his family, his sons and especially his grandchildren. He never knew a stranger.



Surviving are his sons, Matthew (Nicki) Schlemmer and Christopher Schlemmer, his grandchildren, Kaleb & Grayson and a grandson Owen on the way, his long time companion, Mary Broome, his brothers, Paul (Laurie) Schlemmer, Steven (Donna) Schlemmer, Mark (Kathy) Schlemmer, Dan (Denise) Schlemmer and Scott Schlemmer. He is also survived by nieces and nephews, along with other relatives and many friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul F. and Annette, nee Grasshaw, Schlemmer; his brother, Gary Schlemmer; his sister-in-law, Heather Schlemmer; his nephews, Austin Schlemmer and Mark Schlemmer Jr.



Visitation will be held on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, from 12:00 p.m. – 4 :00 p.m. at Leesman Funeral Home in Columbia. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at 4:00 p.m. at Leesman Funeral Home in Columbia, with Pastor Matt Friz officiating. Cremation will be held following the services.



In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to Shriner’s Hospital for Children, 4400 Clayton Ave., St. Louis, MO. 63110. For more information, please access www.leesmanfuneralhome.com.