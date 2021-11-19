Patricia Long | Obituary

Patricia Y. Long, nee Mattingly, 72, of Waterloo, died Nov. 19, 2021, in Waterloo. She was born May 5, 1949, in St. Louis.

She is survived by her husband Howard L. Long; children Melissa Long and Susan (Marc) Cooper; grandchildren Klayce Cooper and Kambrie Cooper; brother Tim (Louise) Mattingly; sister-in-law Janet Allen; nieces; nephews and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her parents Chester J. and Wilma R. (nee Smith) Mattingly; and brother Terry (Nancy) Mattingly.

No services will be held.

Cremains will be buried at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to Donor’s Choice.