Larry P. Taake | Obituary

Larry P. Taake, 67, of St. Louis, died Nov. 17, 2021, in St. Louis. He was born June 8, 1954, in Red Bud.

He was a member of St. Paul UCC – Oakville, Mo., enjoyed German-American heritage, loved polka dancing, music and family geneology. He was a retired mechanic.

He is survived by his brothers Marvin (Patricia) Taake, Ronald (Althea) Taake and Wayne (Lisa) Taake; nieces and nephews Chad (Natalie) Taake, Krista (Jacek) Czajkowski, Anna (Kevin) Guebert, Andrew Taake, Adam (Laura) Taake, Adrian Taake, Emily (Devin) Hemmer and Griffin Taake; great-nieces; great-nephews; aunts; uncle; cousins; and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents Burton and Myrtle M. (nee Meyer) Taake.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until time of service Nov. 28 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow at 6 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Michael Roth officiating.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: St. Paul UCC – Oakville, Mo.; Eplilepsy Foundation; or donor’s choice.