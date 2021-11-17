Beverly J. Webb | Obituary

Beverly J. Webb (nee Adams), 87, of Waterloo, died Nov. 16, 2021, in St. Louis. She was born June 9, 1934, in Illmo, Mo.

Beverly and Gene were happily married for 58 years and she loved the company of her two sons and six grandchildren. Bev was a great cook and hostess to countless family gatherings. She was also active in First Baptist Church of Waterloo, enjoyed activities with her neighborhood friends and supported causes such as Meals on Wheels and St. Jude Hospital.

She is survived by her sons Mark Webb (fiance Gail Goodman) and Phillip (Tracy) Webb; grandchildren Zachary (Paige) Webb, Nicholas Webb, Rachel Webb, Lauren (Brian) DeJean, Brian Webb and Natalie Webb; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her husband Melvin E. “Gene” Webb; infant twin daughters; parents Ulen and Mamie (nee Ebbs) Adams; and four brothers.

Visitation will be 9-11 a.m. Nov. 22 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Nov. 22 at Lightner Cemetery in Scott City, Mo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to St. Jude Hospital.