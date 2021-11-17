Dee Steppig | Obituary

Screenshot

Delores ‘Dee’ Steppig, 93, of Columbia, died Nov. 9, 2021, in Little Rock, Ark. She was born Jan. 29, 1928, in Columbia,, daughter of the late Christian and Ella (nee Stoll) Diehl. She was married to the late Joyce C. Steppig. They were married Sept. 25, 1948 in Columbia.

Dee was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ where as a small child she was baptized and confirmed. She held board positions and served on committees at the Monroe County HCE, Columbia Park Committee, Columbia Women’s Club (Honorary Member), and the Waterloo Country Club. After high school, she attended University of IL, but left college to help on the family farm and to work in the family grocery store, Diehl’s Market. In 1968 she started a new job at Luhr Bros. Inc., and retired in April of 1990.

Dee was well known around town for her classy style and was always graciously willing to volunteer her time for activities in her community. She was also known for having a green thumb and keeping her yard immaculate and enjoyed gardening and planting flowers throughout Columbia with a group of volunteers. She and Joyce enjoyed dancing and traveling with friends who shared the same love for golf. One of many highlights was attending the Masters in Augusta, GA. Even at 90 years old, she continued to play Bridge, along with other card games, until her memory slowly started to fade. Her energy was endless and she never slowed down. Her love for her family and friends was evident throughout her life.

Surviving are sons Bruce (Peggy) of Platte City, Mo., and Brian (Robyn) of Alexander, Ark.; grandchildren Christopher (Ashley), Chase, Talyn (Joe) and Ashley (Travis); great-grandchildren, Grace, Nic, Emma, Wyatt, Marin and Davis; sister Nadine (Don) Gericke of Smithton; she was most fond of nephews Curt (Sherri) Gericke and Eric (Betty) Gericke and dear friend Janet Leonard; along with many other relatives and friends.

A celebration of her wonderful life will be held on a later date at St. Paul United Church of Christ in her hometown.

Interment will be in Evangelical St. Paul Cemetery.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: St. Paul United Church of Christ – Columbia; or donate to fight Alzheimer’s Disease at act.alz.org.

Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia, handled arrangements.