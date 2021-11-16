June C. Maglasang | Obituary

June C. Maglasang, 81, of Saint Louis, and formerly of Columbia, died Nov. 14, 2021. She was born Feb. 13, 1940, in Minneapolis, Minn., daughter of the late Elmer and Grace (nee Clark) Volkmann. She was married to the late Dr. Edilberto F. Maglasang. They were married May 9, 1960, in East St. Louis. He passed away Jan. 16, 2017.

June was special the day she was born. She was the first child to survive birth from a mother paralyzed with polio living in an iron lung. She was raised on the family dairy farm in Villard Minnesota and was an excellent student. She met Edilberto “Doc” Maglasang while attending nursing school in St. Louis. They married and raised five sons in Columbia. June also worked many years as a registered nurse at Doc’s family medical practice. She adored her family and was masterful at remembering birthdays and special events. She loved quilting, knitting and needlepoint creating keepsakes that she shared with family and friends. She and Doc enjoyed dancing and travel, especially when accompanied with dear friends. After retirement, they moved to St. Louis to be closer to family and made many new friends. She was a caring mother with a great spirit and her life made a difference. June had a full life and left this world even more special than when she arrived.

Surviving are sons Edward (Elizabeth) Maglasang of Saint Louis, Bob (Camille) Maglasang of Paducah, Ky., David Maglasang of Sullivan, Mo., and John Maglasang of Maplewood, Mo.; nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild; brother Clifford Volkmann of Glenwood, Minn.; sisters Vivian Reiss of Waterloo and Mary Moorash of Wellington, Conn.;, along with other relatives and friends.

She was also preceded in death by a son, Joe C. Maglasang.

Visitation will be from 10-10:45 a.m. Nov. 22 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated following visitation at 11 a.m. with Fr. Nicholas Fleming officiating.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Eugene Schorb – Immaculate Conception School Education Fund 411 Palmer Road, Columbia.

Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia, handled arrangements.