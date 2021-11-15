Paul L. Sharp | Obituary

Paul Landon Sharp, 87, of Waterloo, died Nov. 14, 2021, in Freeburg. He was born March 8, 1934, in Woodstock.

Paul loved studying the Bible, photography, fishing, bird watching and family.

He was a Korean War veteran. During his service in the Army, he was deployed to Italy, Japan, Germany and Korea. He lived most of his life in Illinois. Also enjoyed eating pizza, hash browns, chocolate desserts and sweets.

He is survived by his children Shannan Sharp, Steve (Deb) Sharp, Carole (Jeff Kapp) Sharp and Noel Sharp (Lin); grandchildren Krysta Marie (Shaun) Brown, Josh Sharp, Alicia (Phillip Wamble) Brennan, Tom (Michelle Pherson) Brennan, Kayla (Josh) Boyer and Cartney Sharp; 13 great-grandchildren; brother Boyd Sharp; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his wife Betsey Sharp (nee Hamasaki); parents Zenas and Barbara Sharp; and sister Harriet Sharp.

A memorial service will be held at a later date

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to donor’s choice.