Rosalie C. Baum | Obituary

Rosalie Caroline Baum, (nee Dannehold), 89, of Waterloo, died Nov. 14, 2021, in St. Louis. She was born Aug. 29, 1932, in Waterloo.

Rosalie and Harold were Black Angus cattle ranchers on the farm they built in Monroe City. She was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church and Immaculate Conception Church in Madonnaville.

She is survived by her sons Craig (Denise) Baum, Gary (Sandy) Baum and Tom (Lisa) Baum; grandchildren Mark (Erika) Baum, Alan (Christine Sibilla) Baum, Kristen (Curt) Burgdorf, Sean (Sydney Taylor) Baum, Tiffani (Chris Mullan) Baum, Tom J. (Jordan Hocker) Baum, Alec (Jess) Baum, Peter Baum and Ethan Baum; great-grandchildren Poppy Baum, Charles Baum, Annabelle Burgdorf, Marigold Baum Hocker and Hudson Baum; sister-in-law Arlene Baum; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Rosalie is preceded in death by her husband Harold R. Baum (married Dec. 29, 1951); parents Leo and Rosa (nee Kolmer) Dannehold; three brothers; three sisters; and in-laws.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to the Monroe City Cemetery Association.