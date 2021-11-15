Georgann Drexler | Obituary

Georgann “GiGi” (nee Vernier) Drexler, a very spiritual woman, has at the young age of 55, died Nov. 9, 2021; God called her home. Georgann was born on Oct. 14, 1966, to Elizabeth and John Vernier in Belleville.

Gigi graduated from Waterloo High School. She enjoyed gardening and outdoor activities as well as crocheting. She was an avid reader and loved to share her stories with her family and friends. Gigi’s laughter was contagious and so unique that you couldn’t help but laugh along with her.

Gigi loved her puppies Ms. Sassy, Max, Bear and Belle and her kitties Onyx and Honey. Gigi cared about her community and loved to minister and extend a helping hand to all those in need. She had a very strong faith, loved our Lord our God. Gigi will be remembered as an incredible woman who made a significant impact on her family, friends and community. She was well loved by all and her absence will forever be felt. Fly high sweet angel!

She is survived by her husband of 32 years, Mark E. Drexler; father John Vernier, stepmother Laverne Vernier; daughters Courtney Drexler, Lindsey Cook, Jennifer Horeth and Michelle Drexler; brother Bobbie Vernier and wife Barbara Vernier: sister Kathy Martinich and husband Ray Martinich: sister Mary Mueller and husband Larry Mueller: sister-in-law Elise Vernier: grandchildren, Evelyn King, Starr Drexler, Autumn Horeth, Chase Melendez, Haven Drexler and Dominic Heney; brother-in-law Niles “Chip’ Drexler and wife Logene; sister-in-law Debra Hottle and husband Keith; brother-in-law Kenneth Drexler and wife Angela; sister-in-law Anjanette Bradley; husband Lewis; and an abundance of aunts; uncles; nieces; and nephews.

In Lieu of Flowers, please send donations to SPCA, 3040 Holland Rd., Virginia Beach, Va. 23453.